GOULDS (CBSMiami) — There is a renewed effort to find the person responsible for the unsolved murder of a two-year-old boy who was shot and killed playing in his front yard more than a month ago.

Carnell Williams-Thomas was playing in the courtyard of the Arthur Mays Villas public housing apartment complex in Goulds when a stray bullet hit him on December 15, 2017.

Ever since then, officers have been at the scene of the crime, near SW 214th Street and 114th Court, looking for information but leads are now at a standstill. Police believe someone has information in this case.

“All my baby wanted to do that night was ride on his scooter,” recalled the boy’s mother Dorothy Williams.

She tried to save his life by giving him CPR but her child died at the hospital.

“Why, why, why?” she cried. “He was innocent. He didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

At a candle light vigil where the boy was shot, Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Director Juan Perez, gathered to make a plea.

“Just come forward, take a stance against violence because if you don’t take a stance, this will happen again and again and again,” Police Director Perez reminded the crowd. “I’m saying it loud for those who are not willing to come outside.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss also attended Friday night’s vigil.

“We’ve got to do something to bring closure. We can’t allow a 2-year-old to be gunned down in this community and nobody be held accountable. That speaks to the humanity of the community. We’re supposed to protect our children,” he said.

“To the person who did this,” said Carnell’s mother. “I know it’s killing you inside. I know it is, he was a baby, he was my baby. Please just turn yourself in,” she pleaded.

There is a $37,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).