Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Schools took some time to honor faculty and staff for their hard work.
Over 13,000 people filled the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center Thursday night for the 2018 Caliber of the Year Awards.
The ceremony, hosted every year, selects one lucky teacher, principal, assistant principal and the employee from Broward County Public Schools to honor.
Tammy Freeman, an English teacher at Monarch High School, was this year’s Teacher of the Year.
“I try to make sure that my students understand that they all have a voice, and that voice is important,” Freeman said Thursday. “And it’s important that they speak up and be heard.”
Over the years, money has been the big prize but this year the Teacher of the Year drove off in a brand new car.
Winners in other categories took home checks for $1,000 and a basket of goodies.