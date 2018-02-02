Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Less than 36 hours after a burned body was discovered in Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Police were called to a nearby home where blood was discovered.

It is not known if the incidents are connected but crime scene investigators, detectives and officers all converged on the bloody home at 778 N.W.146th Street and sealed off the neighborhood with yellow crime scene tape after they received a call at 7:37 a.m.

“Someone called in a complaint about blood in the home. We are not sure who that person is. That’s when we went to the home. We can’t confirm that it is connected to the burned body at this point,” Miami-Dade police detective Argemis Colome told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Miami-Dade police were called to the Hyde Park Manors neighborhood near North Miami just after 8 p.m. Wednesday when a burned body was found on a swale in an unlit section of the neighborhood.

Police said it appeared to be an adult but they were waiting on the results of a report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office to determine the body’s race and gender and possible age.

“I doubt there’s a connection,” said neighbor Emily Marrero. “But if it is I don’t know what to say about it. There’s hardly ever anything like this that happens. This is really surprising. I didn’t expect it.”

Neighbor Angelon Blash said, “I think it’s awful that they do all these crimes and nobody can catch them. You are sitting here and you do not know if you can walk out your door safely or not.”

Neighbor Mara Ware said, “It’s upsetting. You wake up in the morning and you don’t know if you can come out of your house. Something could come up in the street and you don’t even know it. I just want them to catch them and find out what is going on. It is dangerous for people living here going up and down the street.”

“I am retired,” said Blash. “And this is not something I wanted or expected when I was retired. I mean I have been living here a long time and this is not right.”

Anyone with information that can help Miami-Dade Police is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).