Filed Under:Cuba, Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Local TV, Suicide

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAVANA (CBSMiami/CNN) – A big story has emerged from the small island nation of Cuba.

Fidel Castro’s eldest son took his own life Thursday, Cuban state media reported.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, known as “Fidelito” or little Fidel, had been receiving treatment for depression in Cuba for “several months,” the state-run Cubadebate website reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, was the only son of the late former Cuban president and his first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart.

He worked as scientific advisor to the Council of State and was also the vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Mirta Diaz-Balart’s nephew, Mario Diaz-Balart, is currently a Florida congressman and staunch foe of the Cuban government.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch