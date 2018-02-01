Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — Deputies arrested a man who was masturb ating while watching children play near two Cooper City schools, BSO says.
Now, the Broward Sherriff’s Office wants to know if he might have victimized any children.
Deputies arrested Jesus Acanda, 54, on Monday near Cooper City Elementary and Pioneer Middle schools on SW 90th Avenue.
A deputy said he noticed Acanda, in a light green Nissan Altima, driving near the schools and stopping near areas where children were playing.
When investigators stopped Acanda, they say they found him with his pants unbuttoned and quickly discarded a tissue as soon as deputies got near to the car.
Acanda gave different stories as to why he was in the area and was actually not there to pick up a student, nor does he live in Broward County.
Once in custody, deputies say Acanda admitted he was masturbating which watching the children, deputies said.
This is not his first run-in with the law. A check shows Acanda has been arrested in the past for lewd and lascivious behavior and indecent exposure near schools.
Anyone who believes Acanda may have victimized their child can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.