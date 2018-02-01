By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, North Miami, Ronald Fanfan, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Ronald Fanfan – North Miami

PLAYER: Ronald Fanfan

POSITION: WR/S

SCHOOL: North Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: In a world where athletes have been changing schools at a record pace, hoping to play for a state championship, this gifted young man has remained with the Pioneers for now. One of the emerging stars of South Florida – and many fans have no clue who he is. What you have here – with some work and dedication – is a football player who has more than a chance to be among the best in this class. He runs, catches, jumps and knows how to play this game. Stay healthy and he goes as far as anyone. He is also a solid basketball player.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/Ronald-Fanfan

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Ronald Fanfan – North Miami

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch