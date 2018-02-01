PLAYER: Ronald Fanfan
POSITION: WR/S
SCHOOL: North Miami
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: In a world where athletes have been changing schools at a record pace, hoping to play for a state championship, this gifted young man has remained with the Pioneers for now. One of the emerging stars of South Florida – and many fans have no clue who he is. What you have here – with some work and dedication – is a football player who has more than a chance to be among the best in this class. He runs, catches, jumps and knows how to play this game. Stay healthy and he goes as far as anyone. He is also a solid basketball player.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/Ronald-Fanfan
Comments
Larry BlusteinLarry Blustein is a senior writer for SFHSSports. With over 40 years experience in the South Florida sports media, he has seen and written about it...More from Larry Blustein