MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — After staying hidden from law enforcement for 26 years Gustavo Falcon, the last of Miami’s so-called “cocaine cowboys” is set to change his plea to guilty to decades-old drug charges.
A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Miami federal. Falcon, 56, previously pleaded not guilty to a 1991 indictment charging him in a major cocaine smuggling operation during the 1980s.
Falcon vanished in 1991 when he was charged along with his older brother Augusto “Willie” Falcon, Salvador “Sal” Magluta and others. The gang purportedly smuggled at least 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and made some $2 billion in the hyper-violent “Miami Vice” era.
Falcon was arrested by U.S. Marshals in April near Orlando, where he lived under an alias with his wife.
