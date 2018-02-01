Filed Under:Davie

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — It’s been one year since Emma Kelsoe and her dog were killed while walking with a friend in Davie.

Even with a $20,000 reward up for grabs, the driver who hit and killed the 80-year-old and almost killed her friend Vicki McCall has not been found.

On Thursday, family, friends and members of the community will gather at the scene of the crash at 6 p.m. to commemorate Kelsoe.  Those who knew her remembered her as a woman who loved to dance.

Among those in attendance will be some members of Davie Police’s traffic homicide unit.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen or knows anything to please come forward so the culprit can be brought to justice.

hit run davie One Year Later, Driver Who Killed Elderly Woman Still Not Caught

Davie police release image of car involved in deadly hit and run. (Source: Davie Police)

Investigators believe the driver of a dark blue or black Toyota Corolla was a man in his 50’s with a woman passenger. Authorities have previously released a picture of the car they are looking for.

The vigil which starts at 6 p.m. will be at 8550 SW 18 Street.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

