MIAMI (CBSMiami) — February marks Black History Month and here at CBS4 News, we are honoring African American firsts in South Florida.

This week we are putting the spotlight on Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

Sharief was the first African American female mayor of Broward County in 100 years.

Sharief was the voice of calm, as hurricane Irma headed toward South Florida in the fall of 2017.

She was also in charge when Fort Lauderdale airport was targeted by a terrorist who shot passengers in cold blood.

But now, we are honoring this leader and getting to know her a bit outside of her post and hear about her real passions for African American history.

