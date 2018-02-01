Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police chief and mayor joined the family of Malcolm Nicholas, III in the appeal for the community’s help.

On Thursday, police passed out flyers to try to generate more leads.

His heartbroken father and mother said their son had such a promising future.

“He was happy. He was happy and good,” said Candice Dean, Malcom’s mother.

Emotion overwhelmed her as she spoke about the loss of her 18-year-old son.

“My baby loved life. He loved his friends,” said Dean.

Malcolm was gunned down on a Sunday night last November 12th.

“I don’t have any good days. I have bad days. I loved my son. We all loved him. He over everyone. He didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserved this,” said Dean.

Nicholas had been a star basketball player at Miami Senior High School and the Mater Academy. He was back in Miami after attending a basketball academy in Tennessee. He was walking home when he was shot at NW 5th Avenue and 17th Street.

“Ask anybody about Malcolm and they will tell you he was nice. All he wanted to do was smile, play basketball and take care of his family,” said Malcom Nicholas, Jr., his father. “The day it happened he was coming back from the court. I was not there to save my baby and that hurts me every day.”

The victim’s father is also a former basketball player for Miami Senior High School and was a mentor to former Miami Heat basketball player Udonis Haslem.

“I have faith in God that he will take s through this,” he said.

Miami Police passed out flyers near the scene of the crime asking for help.

“Somebody needs to have the courage to come forward and say something even if it is minor please say something that can help right now,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “We as a community need to look at ourselves. I’m begging the community to have the courage to come forward and talk to homicide detectives who as the family said have been working constantly.”

Homicide Detective Mathew Moffett said, “We are hoping that someone will step forward and hep is.”

Loved ones hope this effort will help.

“That’s why we are reaching out about my son and we know these detectives are working night and day,” said Nicholas, Jr.

“It would give us some type of closure, some type of peace. I don’t sleep. My face shows it. My eyes show it. I can’t work. All I do is look at pictures and videos,” said Dean.

“Say something,” she said. “It could be your family someday. Please do the right thing. Please come forward. We beg, you please. Our family will never be the same.”

Detectives said they did not want to jeopardize the case by discussing it and saying if they had any leads or suspects or even who was being targeted. If you have any information in the case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.