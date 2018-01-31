He looks facially like a young Teddy Bridgewater, his arm strength and accuracy are amazing for anyone – let alone a 16-year-old high school freshman.

Welcome to the world of Cedquan Smith. The left-handed future of Miramar football is indeed someone who has already captured the attention of everyone in just two events that he has appeared in.

While his nickname is “Backbone” – watching him play this game you can see why he earned that name. His ability to throw the ball on a dime and do it from basically anywhere on the field – gives him the ability to carry any offense on his back!

This is a humble young man who led his 5-Star 7-on-7 team last Saturday in the The Event-Miami at Ives Estate Park. What he did in those four-plus hours of play was throw touchdowns and impress everyone who was watching.

“I just go out and have fun,” said the very athletic Smith after completing a post touchdown backflip. “As you get older, you come up against better and better players – and the only way you can stay at that level is to work hard.”

Smith threw a number of touchdowns against some elite competition that attended this second Miami Event from as far away as Tampa and Titusville – as well as Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Some of up and coming football prospects did their thing in this first tournament to keep their name in the spotlight.’’

Here are some of the other prospects who turned heads at The Event:

2019 – Jeremiah Ashe, WR, Tampa Freedom (Gifts Need Guidance)

2019 – Eric Barton, DB, Stranahan (DTE)

2021 – Jacoby Bernadin, RB, South Miami (Immortals)

2020 – Devon Betty, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas (5-Star)

2020 – Isaiah Brown, DB, Coral Glades (Go Get It)

2019 – Tyler Carmona, WR/RB, Christopher Columbus (Immortals)

2020 – Colby Dempsey, CB, Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer (B2G Palm Beach)

2019 – Jayland Desue, WR, Tampa Freedom (Gifts Need Guidance)

2019 – Kaiir Elam, DB, North Palm Beach Benjamin (B2G Palm Beach)

2019 – Trey Everett, DB, Gibsonton East Bay (Gifts Need Guidance)

2019 – Kearsten Foltyn, CB, Titusville (9 Fade)

2019 – Marcus Gervilus, CB, Coconut Creek (DTE)

2020 – Adrian Hector, WR, Wellington (Elite)

2019 – Deontae Howard, DE, Titusville (9 Fade)

2019 – Karon Johnson, Athlete, North Miami (Tabu)

2019 – Jarvis Lewis, QB, Dillard (Go Get It)

2020 – Jackson Marseille, WR, Cardinal Gibbons (Go Get It)

2021 – Santino Marucci, QB, North Palm Beach Benjamin (B2G Palm Beach)

2019 – Camron Owens, WR, Hollywood Hills (DTE)

2019 – Tyler Pena, QB, Southwest Miami (Immortals)

2019 – Sidney Porter, DB, Cardinal Gibbons (Florida 300)

2019 – Mark-Antony Richards, Athlete, Wellington (Elite)

2019 – Mikey Robinson, WR, Jupiter (B2G Palm Beach)

2020 – Marcus Rosemy, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (Go Get It)

2019 – Logan Rubin, QB, Taravella (Go Get It)

2019 – Richard Sam, WR, North Miami (Tabu)

2020 – Keon Smith, WR, Coconut Creek (DTE)

2019 – Jonathan Solomon, Athlete, Stranahan (Florida 300)

2020 – Chris Squires, QB, Titusville (9 Fade)

2020 – Michael Squires, WR, Titusville (9 Fade)

2019 – Moezies Telfort, LB, University School (Florida 300)

2020 – Travis Tillman, WR, South Miami (Immortals)

2019 – Isaiah Velez, QB, North Miami (Tabu)

2019 – Lavelton Williams, RB, Plantation American Heritage (Florida 300)

2019 – Demontae Wright, CB. Coconut Creek (DTE)

2019 – Zaron Wright, Slot, Gibsonton East Bay (Gifts Need Guidance)

