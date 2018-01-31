Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The reward for information that leads to arrest in a Miami Beach murder investigation has been increased in hopes of tracking down a killer.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach police announced that a donation by Mango’s restaurant on South Beach had upped the reward ante to $15,000.

Kamil Patel, 29, had just moved to Miami from Dallas. Chilling surveillance footage shows a white Honda following Patel and his girlfriend on Espanola Way last Thursday night. At one point, a person gets out of the car and fatally shoots Patel. The person then gets back in and the car speeds away.

On Tuesday, police found the Honda at NW 32nd Street and 12th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade. One person was taken into custody for questioning, he was later released.

The owner of the car, Orestes Marrero, is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s not known why Patel was shot or if Marrero was involved.

A small group held a vigil Tuesday night near the scene of the shooting. Business owners in the area want more than answers.

“This is about a tragedy in our community and the response from our residents and business community. We hope they find this killer and he’s brought to justice. More importantly, we hope we can get aggressive on crime,” said Mike Palma, executive director of the Clevelander Hotel.

“It just goes on and on. It’s high time for the city to mature and fix itself,” said Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.