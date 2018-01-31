Filed Under:Boats, Coconut Grove, Hurricane Irma, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than two dozen wrecked boats, a major eye sore in Coconut Grove, will be picked up months after Hurricane Irma hit.

On Wednesday, the City of Miami announced they will start picking up the boats which were dumped off Dinner Key Marina after the hurricane hit in September.

The boats will be taken a few miles north of Watson Island, near the Miami Seaplane base, to be demolished.

The junkyard of damaged boats stuck out like a sore thumb for months in the neighborhood. Some residents in the area were not happy about it.

“Yea the boat graveyard is a big eyesore. You can’t even walk around this area. It seems like after the storm it was just boats. It’s an eye sore. They should get rid of them,” said resident Vish Canaran back in January.

As for when the cleanup will be done, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission estimates everything will be finished over the weekend.

