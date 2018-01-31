WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – MLS soccer in Miami has been the talk of South Florida throughout the week. After four years of planning, road block, and frustration, Miami’s new franchise was officially announced on Monday afternoon.

One of the key players in that process joined The Joe Rose Show on Wednesday: Team investor Jorge Mas.

Jorge Mas and his brother Jose are credited with saving David Beckham and his partners from giving up on their dream of bringing a team to Miami. After failing in their bid to purchase the Miami Marlins, the Mas brothers joined forces with the Beckham group in November, just as Beckham and partner Marcelo Claure were ready to throw in the towel.

“I think soccer is going to be great success here,” said Mas, “and I think the MLS is an up and coming league. I’m very bullish on the future of soccer in Miami and our team.”

Jorge is the Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Coral Gables based engineering and construction company MasTec. His brother, Jose, is the current CEO. Founded by their father Jorge Mas Canosa, MasTec is the second largest Hispanic-owned company in the United States.

Not only do the Mas brothers add deep pockets to the team’s ownership group, they also add a strong local presence. The Mas family is well known and respected in Miami-Dade.

“It’s all about our city. It’s all about Miami,” Mas proclaimed. “We’re bringing soccer to our region and community. Soccer runs in the veins and the heartbeat of this beautiful mosaic that is South Florida.”

Mas discussed how things clicked immediately upon meeting with Beckham and Claure. The process really came together in December.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone was committed moving forward to have the resources to build a successful franchise here and a stadium experience unlike any that’s been in South Florida. We flew up to New York and had dinner with our partners. A week after that we met with (MLS) commissioner (Don) Garber, and two and a half months later we make a great announcement here in South Florida. We fast-tracked it Miami style.”

Mas also noted how important it is to have a global ambassador like David Beckham as the face of their franchise.

“David helped put the MLS on the map. His reach globally is mind-blowing. He is so incredibly committed Miami.”

You can listen to the full interview with Jorge Mas on The Joe Rose Show above.