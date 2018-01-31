Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former Miami Heat player Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle died in a Wednesday morning car crash.
According to CBS Sports, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police said an SUV carrying two people was traveling on Ventura Boulevard when it lost control and hit three parking meters and a retaining wall.
The SUV landed in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall.
Both Butler and his wife were declared dead at the scene.
The Miami Heat confirmed their deaths Wednesday.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018
Butler’s former teammate Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to share his grief over Butler’s death.
Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018
Butler, who died at 38 years old, was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002. From there, he went on to play for various teams including the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs.
Last summer, he played in the inaugural season of the BIG3 basketball league.