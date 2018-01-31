Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman joined The Joe Rose Show Wednesday on WQAM and discussed some potential Miami Heat moves at the trade deadline.

“I think this is the first time that Hassan (Whiteside) is really in play,” Winderman said. The Heat’s highest-paid player is in his second season of a four year, $98 Million contract.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for February 8th. The Heat have depth in their frontcourt, and could see Whiteside as expendable due to his inconsistency on and off the court and from their potential desire to use cap space on other pieces.

“There are enough teams that want shakeups and would take the chance on something dramatic like Hassan, because they don’t have that,” Winderman added.

Winderman brought up not only the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot, but also the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love for six to eight weeks from a fractured hand.

“You watch the Cavs last night (against the Pistons). They need a big guy. They need some sort of presence there.”

Another player to watch, according to Winderman, is Tyler Johnson. He notes the Heat could be interested in “getting out of that Tyler Johnson money at $19 Million starting next year. If the Heat can package him with someone, he only goes out at $6 Million this year. After July 1 he goes out at $19 Million.”

“I think Tyler Johnson is being dangled out there. I think him starting the past month is not by coincidence just from the Waiters injury. I think it’s a chance to sort of showcase him and let teams know.”

You can listen to the full interview with Ira Winderman on the Joe Rose Show above.