Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.
No lawmakers were believed injured in the accident including Miami’s Carlos Curbelo.
“Thankfully, my wife and and I were in the dining car and did not suffer any injuries,” Rep. Curbelo told CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez during a live interview on CBS4 News at Noon.
The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The specially chartered Amtrak train departed Union Station in Washington, D.C. at about 8:30 a.m., and the train hit the back of a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.
“It certainly jolted everyone here. Some people that were standing fell,” described Rep. Curbelo. “There are emergency responders on the train right now accessing people for damages and of course we are very concerned for those who were in garbage truck. My understanding is that some of them have been transported to local hospitals. Thankfully, it appears that almost everyone on the train is in good shape.”
Curbelo explained there were about 250 senators and members of Congress on the train with their families. “We were on our way to our annual retreat where we plan for the next legislative year.”
He explained buses may be brought in so the lawmakers can continue their trip.