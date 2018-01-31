Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big Brother: Celebrity Edition boosts an all-star cast but the celebrities are not the only stars, so is the actual house.

The Celebrity Houseguests will live in luxury this season in a house with a sophisticated sense of style, rich jewel tones, dark woods, polished gold finishes, and a floor-to-ceiling panorama image of the Los Angeles skyline as seen from the Hollywood Hills.

“We wanted to elevate the sophistication of the house design for the first-ever Celebrity Edition of Big Brother,” said Allison Grodner, Executive Producer, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. “Our Houseguests and viewers alike will be transported into the glamour of a Hollywood Hills home that embraces iconic Los Angeles and celebrity themes in every room.”

The glamour all starts at the front door with a “Walk of Fame” star in the entryway. For the first time, the living room, kitchen and dining room all share one cohesive theme – the Los Angeles skyline – which spans 64’ wide across the entire living space and 23’ tall, from the floor to the ceiling in the two-story space. The impressive 2,768-square-foot mural of the skyline is printed directly onto mirrored plexi-glass to create the sparkle of a night sky.

Another first for the house is a square dining room table, which serves up a formal look of gold flatware and deep green velvet chairs. Behind the dining room table, 108 powder-coated cameras are mounted over tabloid headlines that include the words “star,” “headline” and “famous.”

The kitchen is outfitted in dark hardwood and features a unique eat-in banquette, unlike the island previous Houseguests have used. The Celebrity Houseguests will enjoy all new appliances, including the house’s first espresso machine.

A classic Hollywood car greets the Houseguests, with a detailed replica of a 1955 Porsche Spyder hanging from the wall of the bedroom hallway. The car was custom-built for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. Currently, the engine and all mechanical gear have been removed. Once the show is over, the car body will be returned to its creator and turned into an actual car.

The bedrooms in the house continue the Hollywood Hills theme. This season’s cast will each enjoy their own bed – another Big Brother first.

The Red Carpet Arrival bedroom looks like a star-studded premiere event, outfitted with black and white satin sheets, a red carpet and gold stanchions, and even a glamorous step-and-repeat wall to tie the look together.

The second bedroom, which is blue, looks like the inside of a celebrity closet with floor-to-ceiling closets, satin hangers, diamonds and shoes.

The third bedroom is home to many of Los Angeles’ famous landmarks, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Airport, the Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles City Hall.

This season’s Houseguests will probably spend the most time in the Hollywood speakeasy. The walls are covered with photos depicting stars of classic Hollywood lore, and the dim lighting makes it feel like a very intimate and cozy place – perfect for secret strategy meetings. The chess set, normally upstairs, is now located inside the speakeasy along with a new game, Chinese checkers.

The luxurious bathroom is inspired by Japanese spas and feels like a five-star hotel spa with bamboo, a stone floor, black river rock and an ample sofa. The Celebrity Houseguests will have more privacy than former Houseguests, with a concrete wall that separates the two showers, along with two vanity stations.

Upstairs, the Head of Household suite is a poolside cabana, with a vintage photomural that will make any Houseguest feel like they just stepped into a sunny retreat. The lucky HOH will also enjoy the biggest bed this room has ever seen – two queen-size beds built together. With limited space in the backyard this year due to the constant competitions, a pool-hall bridge has been created upstairs, as well as a new indoor gym, available 24/7. The Celebrity Houseguests will still be able to enjoy time outside for late night fire-pit chats as well as dips in the Jacuzzi.

The first-ever celebrity edition of Big Brother will debut with a three-night premiere event, Wednesday, Feb. 7, Thursday, Feb. 8 and a two-hour live show on Friday, Feb. 9.

Following the three-night premiere, it’ll air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Sunday, Feb. 25.