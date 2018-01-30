Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from 30 companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair today in Miami Lakes.

More than 2,000 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel located at 6842 Main Street

So who’s hiring?

ALDI will be interviewing for 10 openings for full-time, part-time and management trainee Positions. Starting pay is $12.50 an hour for full time and part time store associates. Full-time workers receive a competitive benefits package.

Amerilife is looking for entry-level as well as experienced sales agents.

Anda Pharmaceuticals will be at the event interviewing for inside sales representatives and warehouse operators. The company offers full benefits from day one, 401k, paid holidays and a free onsite gym.

B & I Contractors will be accepting applications for a plumber, pipefitter. HVAC service technician, field safety coordinator, welders and sheet metal mechanics. They have positions available in the Tamarac, Miami and West Palm Area.

Bullet Line will be hiring customer service representatives, order processing specialists, a senior financial analyst, a shipping supervisor and a cost accountant in the Hialeah area.

Chewy will be looking to hire as many qualified customer service representatives as possible for their Hollywood location. Pay is $13.50/hour including full-coverage benefits; medical, dental, and vision, a 401K plan, voluntary life insurance, short and long-term disability leave, and 20% discounts on all Chewy orders.

Ehrlich Pest Control will be looking to hire two sales inspectors for Miami-Dade and two sales inspectors for Broward.

El Dorado Furniture will be offering on the spot interviews for positions in Miami, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Kendall.

Geico has 10 openings for auto damage adjuster trainees in Broward, auto damage adjusters in Miami, experienced auto damage adjusters in both Broward and Miami. They offer paid training and paid long-distance travel, housing during travel and a food expense during training.

Hialeah Park Racing & Casino has openings for one slot supervisor, one cage supervisor, three to four cage cashiers, two gift shop attendants, and five to six security officers.

New York Life has openings for insurance and finance professionals, investment advisors, associate partners, insurance agents, managers and an executive assistant.

Ocaquatics will be offering on the spot interviews for 25 openings in total; 20 aquatic team members (swim instructors, extra eyes) and 5 dry team (front desk assistants and customer service center assistants). They train all positions.

Orkin Pest Control will be at the event hiring for technicians and sales representatives in the Miami and Kendall areas.

Performance Food Service is hiring for delivery drivers (Class-A CDL), sales representatives, a specialized buyer (protein), warehouse selectors and a purchasing director.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.