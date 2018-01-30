Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, NFL, Super Bowl LII, Superb Owl
Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – Is it a Super Bowl mistake or just brilliant marketing for the ‘Superb Owl’ fundraiser?

Take a look at the tweet below and see what you think.

Train cars wrapped for football’s big game appear to say “SUPERB OWL LII” because of how the words are split between two cars.

Freelance journalist Karlee Kanz tweeted out the photo on Monday.

It has been liked and shared thousands of times, but it turns out it’s photoshopped and not a plug for an actual fundraiser in Minneapolis this weekend called “Superb Owl”.

The only thing left to say is…gotcha!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch