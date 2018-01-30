Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – Is it a Super Bowl mistake or just brilliant marketing for the ‘Superb Owl’ fundraiser?
Take a look at the tweet below and see what you think.
Train cars wrapped for football’s big game appear to say “SUPERB OWL LII” because of how the words are split between two cars.
Freelance journalist Karlee Kanz tweeted out the photo on Monday.
It has been liked and shared thousands of times, but it turns out it’s photoshopped and not a plug for an actual fundraiser in Minneapolis this weekend called “Superb Owl”.
The only thing left to say is…gotcha!