NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Uber is taking action to help stop human trafficking.

On Monday, the company sent a message to all of its drivers on how to spot a potential victim. There are more than 1.5 million Uber drivers on the road, that’s 1.5 million pairs of eyes that can potentially notice when something isn’t right.

“They’re on the road. They’re the eyes and ears on the road. So this aims to help encourage them to just be vigilant,” said Uber Spokesperson, Kayla Whaling.

As drivers open up their app, a message pops up on their screen with a link to tips.

The company has been working on ways to help since 2015. Their goal is to provide drivers with the knowledge.

“These resources for the first time have gone to all U.S. driver partners and it’s helping provide education materials and ways they can also help,” said Whaling.

Uber has teamed up with Polaris and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The latest reports from Polaris say almost 21-million people are victims of human trafficking and 26 percent of them are children.

Last year, one driver in Sacramento called police after picking up two girls that made him suspicious.

“He thought that there could be something going on. He listened diligently to the conversation and felt like they were against their will.

Police showed up and were able to make an arrest and of course save the victim,” said Whaling.

Whaling says they encourage drivers to report to the police if any of these signs are noticed.

“[If] the person seems fearful, timid or submissive,” she said.

Other things to look out for include unusual bruises, uncharacteristically promiscuous behavior or a pattern of hotel visits at certain times.