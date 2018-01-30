Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address, emphasizing a “safe, strong and proud America.”

The President also said he wants to unite what he calls a long-divided country.

“The state of our union is strong because our people are strong,” Trump said.

Trump says that the accomplishments of his first year in office speak for themselves:

“We enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history,” he said.

The president touted the economic upswing, and put forth a plan to rebuild aging infrastructure.

“Tonight I am calling on Congress to produce a bill that generates at least $1.5 trillion dollars for the new infrastructure investment,” he said.

Trump offered to work with both parties to get a deal on immigration.

He’s offering a path to citizenship for 1.8 million “dreamers” in exchange for billions for a border wall with Mexico.

“For over 30 years, Washington has tried and failed to solve this problem,” Trump said. “This Congress can be the one that finally makes it happen.”

More than a dozen lawmakers boycotted the president’s speech. Others sent a subtle message from their seats in the chamber.

Some democrats wore black as a nod to the movement against sexual harassment.

And many lawmakers invited dreamers as their guests.

Republicans heartily applauded the president, often rising to their feet. Democrats were less enthusiastic.

The president is meeting with taxpayers Wednesday at the White House to discuss the effects of the tax overhaul.

Congressman Joe Kennedy is delivered the Democratic response.