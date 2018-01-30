Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANT CITY (CBSMiami) — Seeing Sierra Siverio walking down the aisle was the only wish Dustin Snyder ever wanted.

“Sierra has given me the strength to keep up everything in my life,” explained 19-year-old Dustin Snyder on his wedding day to WTSP.

After being diagnosed with the rare terminal cancer, synovial sarcoma, doctors told Dustin he did not have much time left. Through it all Sierra was there. This love, Dustin says, was always meant to be.

“Probably after my first surgery, when she was there for me at the hospital for 10 days straight and didn’t leave. That’s when I knew she was the one and I didn’t ever want her to leave,” said Dustin.

So, with family and friends by their side, the couple became husband and wife on Sunday, January 28.

There was not a dry eye in the house as Sierra and Dustin walked down the aisle together to start their new life as one.

“I was nervous but I was excited because I got to marry my best friend,” said Sierra.

According to a GoFundMePage set up by Snyder’s family, he found out he had cancer the day before his 18th birthday. He underwent surgery and doctors told Snyder the cancer was gone. But several weeks ago, he was rushed to the hospital with abdominal pain. His cancer had come back and spread to his stomach and pelvic area. Doctors now say there is no treatment.

That’s when he knew he had to marry his high school sweetheart Sierra, who he first met in sixth grade.

The wedding was planned in just days and paid for with generous donations from friends and neighbors.