Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Tuesday night President Donald Trump will take part in the time-honored tradition of delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the nation.

The White House insists the speech will stress bi-partisanship and have a positive tone.

When asked about it on Monday, Trump told reporters “I hope you like it. We worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut.”

The Russia investigation, however, threatens to overshadow the speech with news Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to release a memo critical of the FBI. The White House insists this is not a topic the president needs to touch during his speech.

“I think we’ve addressed it every single day that we’ve been here,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during a briefing on Monday.

Among the talking points expected in the State of the Union are a promise to improve trade deals, a $1.7 trillion plan to revitalize infrastructure, and a request to Congress for $25 billion to build a border wall with Mexico. In exchange, he’ll offer a deal on DACA by paving the way towards citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants. Though that’s something even the president admits will be a challenge politically.

“It’s gotta be bi-partisan because the Republicans really don’t have the votes to get it done,” said Trump.

While most Democrats in Congress are expected to attend the speech, there is a growing list of those who say they are instead, choosing to boycott.

“I cannot normalize and act as if this is the new normal of today with this president,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-IL.

Trump will also use the address to raise funds for his re-election campaign. Monday, he promised supporters who donate that their name will be flashed up on the screen during a live stream of the event on the official Trump campaign website.

The Democratic response to the president’s address will be delivered by Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III. He’s the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney general and New York senator. He is also the great-nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy.