By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Devon Betty

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: There have been a number of offseason transfers so far in South Florida. Some have been high profile – while others have gone by with little notice. This quality linebacker prospect went from Miramar to St. Thomas Aquinas, there was little said – and while he is going into his junior season, Betty is certainly the type of athlete who has a chance to flourish in the Raiders’ defensive scheme. As he is playing 7-on-7 this spring, you can guarantee that when the pads come on in May, this will be one of the prospects that colleges will continue to look at. With plenty of interest from schools across the country, he will see that triple in the spring. Gifted football talent who runs well and is willing to do what it takes to get to that next level. This is one of several prospects that high school coaches and players are impressed with.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9374927/Devon-Betty

