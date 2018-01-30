Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police have arrested one of their own – an officer accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Justice issued a statement saying officer Dermis Hernandez, 41, of Homestead was arrested by the FBI before boarding a flight to Costa Rica.

Hernandez reportedly told investors he was able to offer a low risk investment with guaranteed returns through high-interest loans his company made to property owners in Costa Rica.

He reportedly told investors that the supposed property would be used as collateral for the loan and would be forfeited if the loan was not paid.

In truth, the complaint says, Hernandez and his co-conspirators used most of the money to pay back other investors.

On Monday, the FBI arrested Hernandez at Fort Lauderale-Hollywood International Airport as he was boarding his flight.

He is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is holding a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to talk more about the arrest.

