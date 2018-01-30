Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEATTLE, WA (CBSMiami) — Amazon’s rainforest-like conservatory is now open and its status as a Seattle landmark is already being compared to the city’s iconic Space needle.

The four-story Spheres structure from the outside looks like three connected glass orbs planted into the ground in a caterpillar shape.

Lighting mimics a position near the equator, with 12 hours of shade and sun.

During the day, the interior is maintained at 72 degrees with 60 percent humidity, to emulate a cloud forest ecosystem.

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, from South Florida, summoned his favorite assistant in a proud little show on Monday.

The world’s richest man ordered out loud,”Alexa, open The Spheres.”

The domes have no enclosed offices, conference spaces, or desks. Employees can meet in treehouses suspended under 40+ foot trees or in sitting areas and walking paths alongside cascading waterfalls.

The domed structure is only steps away from the executive office tower where Bezos leads the online retail behemoth.

It’s part of the company’s urban campus near downtown Seattle that is largely made up of unmarked office buildings where more than 40,000 people report to work.

A visit into the Spheres will be included in the Amazon campus tour, though that’s a limited offering. While it’s open, tourists should not expected unfettered access to it.