Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown could miss the next six weeks of action. He is set to undergo surgery for an injury suffered in practice.

From UM Sports Communications:

Miami sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday after sustaining a left-foot injury Monday in practice. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

In 19 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.4 points per game, which is second on the team. He also leads the team in rebounds (7.1), assists (4.0) and steals (1.3).