CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown could miss the next six weeks of action. He is set to undergo surgery for an injury suffered in practice.
From UM Sports Communications:
Miami sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday after sustaining a left-foot injury Monday in practice. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.In 19 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.4 points per game, which is second on the team. He also leads the team in rebounds (7.1), assists (4.0) and steals (1.3).Miami (15-5, 4-4 ACC) returns to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game against Pittsburgh.
It’s unfortunate news and the timetable is cutting it very close for postseason play. Six weeks from the day of his surgery will be March 15th. The NCAA tournament will begin on March 13th.
If Brown is out the full (estimated) six weeks, he would miss the entire ACC tournament, which runs from March 6th – 10th.
