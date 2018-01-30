Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) –Close to a thousand Broward County Public School students from Nova Eisenhower Elementary, Nova Blanche Elementary and Nova Middle School got an out of this world lesson thanks to Google.

The tech giant is bringing augmented reality lessons into the classrooms, giving students the chance to see things like a swirling hurricane and having the moon at their fingertips.

“It’s cool to see the depth of the moon in front of you,” a 5th grade student told CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.

Google chose the Broward schools as one of its partners in its Expeditions AR Pioneer Program, which allows teachers to bring 3D objects to life right on students desktops thanks to augmented reality.

At Nova Eisenhower Elementary, a Google representative spent several hours teaching the teachers and students how the program works.

With a cell phone a selfie stick and a high tech program, the students were able to have fun through the interactive and engaging lessons giving them a whole new dimension in learning.

“We are connecting that learning through technology. They are connected on their cell phones so not only will they be able to use the phone for texting and Google, we are working on enhancing that for our students and teachers,” said Principal Angine Tyghter.

The Expeditions AR Pioneer Program is a pilot program they hope will soon be a part of lesson plans at schools all over the country.

“It so amazing to see the moon. I’ve always wanted to see it close and now I can,” said Chance Washington a 5th grader who loved exploring.