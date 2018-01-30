Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The City of Ft. Lauderdale has a new top cop.
On Tuesday they announced that Rick Maglione, who has served as interim police chief since January 2017, had been named Chief of Police.
Maglione replaces former Chief Frank Adderly who stepped down in December 2015 after being with the department for 36 years, eight of which he served as chief.
“I know Rick will ensure that our neighbors and visitors continue to receive the outstanding law enforcement services they have come to know and expect from our great city,” said Mayor John “Jack” Seiler in a statement.
Maglione joined the city’s police department in 1992 and has risen through the ranks. He’s been a detective in the street narcotics unit and a sergeant in both the patrol and internal affairs divisions.
In 2011, Maglione was appointed Executive Officer to the Chief of Police. In 2014, he was promoted to major and to assistant chief in the investigations bureau a year later.
“I know Rick will ensure that our neighbors and visitors continue to receive the outstanding law enforcement services they have come to know and expect from our great city,” said Mayor John “Jack” Seiler in a statement.