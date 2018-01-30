Filed Under:Lauderhill, Lauderhill Murder, Lauderhill Shooting, Local TV

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of an Air Force veteran in Lauderhill.

Last Friday, Nakia Simmons, 42, reportedly confronted 28-year-old Roy Brockington Jr. in a parking lot at 5356 NW 27th Street. As Brockington attempted to walk away, Simmons tapped him on the shoulder and said “Roy, I wanna talk to you” and shot him in the back of the head, according to Simmons arrest report.

Simmons then got into his car and drove off.

simmons Arrest Made In Murder Of Air Force Vet In Lauderhill

Nakia Simmons (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

Simmons was arrested Monday in Hollywood. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators aren’t certain but believe the motive for Brockington’s murder may have been jealousy over a woman.

