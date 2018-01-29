Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –It’s that time again! Tax season kicked off Monday morning.
This means starting today, the IRS will accept tax returns for the 2017 filing year.
You have until April 17th to get your forms in this year
It’s usually on April 15th but that falls on a Saturday this time.
If you want your refunds processed quicker, the IRS suggests filing your returns electronically.
For those who need help while filing, the IRS recommends using these tools that will help answers most questions.
- Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax – This covers the general rule of filing your federal income tax return and explains tax law to make sure you only pay what you owe.
- Interactive Tax Assistant – This gives answers to tax law questions. You respond to basic questions to find the answers you need. It will answer questions about if you even need to file a tax return, who you can claim as dependent and how much your standard deduction is among other things.
- Where’s My Refund? – You can use this tool with the IRS2Go mobile app and find out what the status of your tax refund is. It’s updated once a day.
If you need more info on if you need to file, how to file or where to file, you can click here.