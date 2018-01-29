Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – When President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, expect it to revolve around the theme of “building a safe, strong, and proud America.”

Senior White House officials say it will be a “unifying” speech that they hope will be a much-needed reset after a tumultuous first year.

Trump delivers his address to the nation under the cloud of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and with the lowest public approval ratings of any president at this point in office.

Analysts expect the president to shine a spotlight on his successes, touting the recently passed tax cuts and the economy’s booming performance.

“I’m expecting this will be a speech that will be focused on victory laps,” said Norm Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute.

“He will exaggerate the accomplishments, take credit for anything that’s happened and not talk much about the things that have not been done.”

Trump will attempt to make headway on an issue at the heart of the government funding impasse – immigration. The president is proposing a pathway to citizenship for 1.8-million of the so-called “Dreamer” immigrants who came to the country illegally as children.

That plan also calls for 25-billion dollars in funding for a border wall and other security measures.

Democrats have already slammed the proposal – their early and fierce opposition appeared to sink chances for a bipartisan deal in Congress.

Trump will also preview his long-awaited infrastructure plan, proposing to put some $1.7 trillion into rebuilding the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges. The White House is hoping to find a rare area of potential compromise in infrastructure during the midst of a contentious midterm year.

“That’s the kind of thing that could still get some bipartisan support,” explains Barbara Perry, the director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia.

“You know, what can what can be bad for bringing in a shovel-ready project into your district or your state as you’re going into a re-election?” Perry said.

On national security, Trump is expected to praise his administration’s progress on fighting the Islamic State group.

Analysts believe he’ll continue his push for better trade deals and issue renewed warnings about a nuclear-armed North Korea.

“I’ve gotta believe we will have at least one Rocket Man if not two mentions,” said Ornstein.

“I would expect that Trump is gonna tout his Middle East policy which is getting some acclaim and viewed rapturously by the Israelis. What I don’t expect is that he will say much of anything about Russia,” added Ornstein.

What will be notable Tuesday night is not just what the president says, but who’s in the room.

Democratic lawmakers – some planning to wear black – have invited dreamers and sexual assault victims as their guests at the address, highlighting the need for immigration reform and solidarity with the #MeToo movement.