PLAYER: Cairiq Rackley

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Talk about getting lost in the shuffle, here is a prospect that many talked about so highly as a freshman and as a sophomore, but things started to cool off. This is still a very impressive football player who has thrown for over 3,400 yards and is as athletic as you will find. His coaches and teammates are sold that he is still one of the top prospects around – and with the offseason upon us, it is definitely time for college coaches to start waking up and seeing what they have in front of them. A tremendous throwing arm and plenty of speed, Rackley has proven that he can make decisions and win football games. College coaches search for months to find someone with this kind of talent and athleticism. By the way, he has been a state-recognized baseball prospect for years as well. Schools need to pay attention – before letting a valuable football player like this get away.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6267112/Cairiq-Rackley