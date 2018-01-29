Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police is looking into an airbag theft.
A man who had his car burglarized decided if bad guys came back, he’d be ready.
Sure enough, someone broke into his car again.
The only difference is this time, the suspected crook got to smile for the camera.
The incident took place on January 12th at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Northwest 21st Street.
Investigators say a white Hispanic male allegedly pried open the lock of a victim’s 2009 Acura TL with an unknown item.
The offender is accused of taking personal items along with the car’s airbag.
“He actually broke into several other cars in the area,” said victim Nigel Reyes. “He did this in about four minutes, gloves on, no effort on his part from what it looked like. This is someone who does this for a living. I’ve had to take additional measures since then. I have a steering wheel lock as well as the constant recording of the dash cam, just for a little piece of mind.”
The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a burgundy hooded jacket with a medallion.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police.