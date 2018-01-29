Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is now a $13,000 reward in the case of the 29-year-old man who was gunned down late Thursday night on Miami Beach in front of his girlfriend while they were walking to a karaoke bar.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates made the announcement, telling CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “We are appealing to all of your viewers to help us and there is now a $13,000 reward that we have accumulated. That’s $3,000 from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from Miami Beach police and an additional $5,000 from Prada, where the victim worked.”

“We’re hoping that will lead to some tips in this case,” added Oates. “This is not the sort of thing that happens on Miami Beach.”

The uncle of the victim, 29-year-old Kamil Patel, told CBS4 that he hopes the new reward will help.

Speaking by telephone, Nasir Mahmud said, “We want to encourage people to come forward. That is so important. For whatever reason this happened, I do not understand. I do not understand this. Why would they do this. Why would they do such a thing? There are so many guns in young people’s hands. My nephew was a hard working good person and he did not deserve this. He loved his family ad worked do hard.”

Patel had just come to South Florida from Dallas and was Operations manager at the Prada store in Bal Harbour.

Police also released surveillance tape of the couple walking down the street near the time of the shooting and the vehicle used by the suspect.

“It is a 2017 Honda Accord 4-door that was last seen with a Florida tag of CCP 4319,” said Oates. “This is chilling video of the couple walking down the street being followed by a car.”

Police say it’s the same vehicle captured Friday on surveillance tape and seen leaving Espanola Way and turning south on Washington Avenue while moving on the wrong side of the street.

In a new twist, Oates revealed that the car belongs to a missing Miami-Dade man.

“The car was last known to be with Orestes Marrero who was reported missing by his family and this case is being handled by Miami-Dade Police,” said Oates.

It’s not known why Patel was shot.

“We are not going to speculate on the motive for the shooting,” Oates said.

Police say they are looking for a thin black male with medium length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Patel’s family is also raising money through a GoFundMe page, which can be found by clicking here.

Patel’s girlfriend said on the page that Patel’s last words to her were; “Katy, keep walking.”

She said he did that to protect her before he was shot in the shoulder and the stomach.

The GoFundMe page says there will be a service for Patel on February 3rd which is when he would have turned 30 years old.