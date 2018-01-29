Filed Under:disney, Entertainment, Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Ursula the evil sea witch who tricked the Little Mermaid into giving up her voice has lost her head.

Poor unfortunate soul.

Over the weekend, some riders on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney’s California Adventure pulled out their phones and started taking pictures when they noticed that the animatronic of Ursula had lost her head.

The creepy thing was – the head kept singing.

One poster on the Disney theme park fan site MiceChat.com pointed out that this was the second time an animatronic was found decapitated that day.

