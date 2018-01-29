Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Ursula the evil sea witch who tricked the Little Mermaid into giving up her voice has lost her head.
Poor unfortunate soul.
Over the weekend, some riders on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney’s California Adventure pulled out their phones and started taking pictures when they noticed that the animatronic of Ursula had lost her head.
Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head?
Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx
— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018
The creepy thing was – the head kept singing.
This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2
— M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018
Animatronic Ursula's head fell off today, but she just kept singing & I've honestly never related to anything more pic.twitter.com/DbeFSKAAYA
— Melissa Kreil (@whatthemelmel) January 29, 2018
One poster on the Disney theme park fan site MiceChat.com pointed out that this was the second time an animatronic was found decapitated that day.
Twice in one day Bob, are you paying maintenance enough? @RobertIger pic.twitter.com/FHyRTMlRrx
— Olly 🍻 (@drunkatdlp) January 28, 2018