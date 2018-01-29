Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — American Airlines kicked a fitness model off a flight after a disagreement over a reported two-hour delay.
Jen Selter, took to social media and her 12 million Instagram followers, to document the whole ordeal, according to CBS4 News Partner the Miami Herald.
Selter reportedly got into a disagreement with a flight attendant while the plane was at Miami International Airport on Saturday.
This after what she says was a two-hour delay of the flight headed for New York, where she lives.
In the videos posted on social media, you can see a Miami-Dade police officer telling Selter she had to get off the plane.
“American Airlines calls the shots,” the officer is heard saying. “They don’t want you flying on their plane today.”
In another video posted, Selter can be heard explaining that she went to put her jacket up which is why she got up during the delay which led to the dispute.
“We’ve been sitting here for two hours,” said Selter in the video.
An American Airlines spokeswoman issued a statement on Sunday, saying:
“Ms. Selter was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement occurred Saturday night at Miami International Airport (MIA). American offered her hotel accommodations and transportation, which she declined. She flew on American Sunday morning back to New York (LGA) – arriving around 8:30 a.m. ET yesterday morning.”