The Miami Dolphins will hold the 8th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on February 10th.
It is the Dolphins’ largest signature charity event, having raised more than $22.5 million since 2010, and donating 100 percent of the participant-raised funds to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.
We focus on the life-saving impact of the DCC and spotlight the special relationship between cancer survivors and their doctors.
Guests: Dr. Breelyn Wilky, Oncologist, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
George Fetko, DCC participant/Cancer Survivor
