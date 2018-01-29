Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Luis Castaneda is a Miami-based Cuban-born photographer who left Cuba in 1979.
For a number of years while living in Cuba he was the photographer with the Cuba National Ballet.
Now, dozens of his original black and white photos of the ballet from the 60s and 70s are going to be exhibited at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.
We focus on his work and his life in Cuba and here in Miami.
Guests: Luis Castaneda, Cuban-born Photographer
Julia Andrews, Exec. Dir., Coral Springs Museum of Art
