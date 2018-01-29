Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
January is National Mentoring Month. Mentoring enhances children’s lives and steers them in a direction to be more productive adults.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is Miami’s premier mentoring organization, this year celebrating 60 years of championing children in our community.
We focus on how Mentoring Matters, giving viewers a first-hand look at the special relationship that can exist between a “big” and a “little”.
Guests: Gale Nelson, Pres., BBBS Miami
Robert “Corey Edwards, “Big” Brother
Cristian Roldan, “Little” Brother
