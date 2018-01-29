By Jim Berry
Filed Under:Big Brothers Big Sisters, CBS Miami, Focus On South Florida, Local TV, National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month. Mentoring enhances children’s lives and steers them in a direction to be more productive adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is Miami’s premier mentoring organization, this year celebrating 60 years of championing children in our community.

We focus on how Mentoring Matters, giving viewers a first-hand look at the special relationship that can exist between a “big” and a “little”.

Guests:      Gale Nelson, Pres., BBBS Miami

Robert “Corey Edwards, “Big” Brother

Cristian Roldan, “Little” Brother

