Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We started the work week off muggy and mild but cooler weather is on the way.

South Florida woke Monday to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

We’ll remain unsettled with showers on and off again throughout the day due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front on the way.

Monday afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. While it won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend, it will still be breezy. Some showers will be possible at before we enjoy a nice cooldown.

We’ll wake up with lows in the low 60s Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be cooler and drier with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be even cooler with lows falling to the mid-50s. Wednesday afternoon we’ll stay cool and comfortable with highs close to 70 degrees and plenty of winter sunshine.

Thursday afternoon will see the return of milder temps with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday morning expect lows in the 60s but we’ll heat up in the afternoon to highs the upper 70s.

This weekend, expect highs near 80 degrees with an increased chance of showers ahead of another cold.