MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Hey South Florida, are you ready for some futbol?

International soccer superstar David Beckham is expected to announce on Monday that he is launching his Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

The franchise has been in the works for about four years. During that time, Beckham tried looking for a location near the Miami waterfront. When that failed, another site in Overtown was suggested.

CBS4 was told Beckham spent $9 million to secure the Overtown plot of land from the county.

While Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is optimistic about the franchise he says there are still a few details that need to be worked out

“The team has yet to complete the purchase of that particular site and we’ve yet to see a plan for development so it’s really hard for me to comment on something that is still in such early stages,” Suarez said.

Monday’s announcement by Beckham and his partners is set for noon at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is among those expected to attend, along with several Miami-Dade County political officials. Other members of Beckham’s group include Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller, and South Florida businessman Jorge Mas — who tried unsuccessfully to buy the Miami Marlins last year.

There will be 23 MLS clubs this season, and the league is in the midst of trying to grow to 28 teams. Miami has long been considered the provisional 24th franchise, not having official status because of the stadium questions.

Those questions are apparently answered now to MLS’ satisfaction.

Nashville was recently awarded an expansion franchise, and when that team and Miami commence play it give MLS four franchises in the Southeast portion of the U.S. — with those clubs joining Orlando and Atlanta.

MLS is planning to choose another expansion club in Cincinnati, Detroit, and Sacramento.

