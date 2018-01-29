Filed Under:Bal Harbour, Bal Harbour Police, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Village of Bal Harbour is mourning the loss of the police chief.

Miguel De La Rosa, 49, passed away Saturday after a brief battle with cancer.

De La Rosa joined the Bal Harbour Police Department in 2014 in the overall command of all departmental operations.

“First and foremost I will remember him as a friend, as someone I greatly respected, as someone who stepped into a very difficult position as chief. He stepped in as chief in the shoes of his mentor, Chief Mark Overton, who we lost last year and he did it with grace and with professionalism and with love,” said Mayor Gabriel Groisman.

De La Rose is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Memorial services for him will be held Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hialeah. There will be a public viewing from 9:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral mass will follow from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

