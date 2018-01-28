Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – Bruno Mars was the big winner at Sunday’s Grammy Awards in New York City.

Mars won the album of the year Grammy Award for “24K Magic,” capping an epic night for the pop star.

The award is Mars’ sixth win of the day. Mars acknowledged fellow nominees in the category, including Jay-Z, Lorde and Childish Gambino.

Mars says, “You guys are the reason I’m in the studio pulling my hair out.”

Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off the stage as the show had during one of his earlier wins, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.

Mars also performed his song “Finesse” with Cardi B earlier in the ceremony.

Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the year

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“That’s What I Like”

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Best pop solo performance

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

Best rock album

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs

Best rap performance

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

Best country song

“Broken Halos”

Best country album

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

Best rap/sung performance

“Loyalty” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best comedy album

“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle

