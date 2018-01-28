Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The MLS is finally coming to Miami.

Soccer superstar David Beckham is expected to announce on Monday that he is launching his Major League Soccer franchise in South Florida.

The event was announced last week and sold out in minutes. Many have been trying to guess what the big news will be.

“I don’t think it will be a name reveal, I don’t think it will be a site reveal,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

The franchise has been in the works for about four years.

During that time, soccer star David Beckham tried looking for a location near the waterfront in Miami.

When all else seemed to fail, another site in Overtown was suggested.

“If I had told most of the Miami five years ago that Wynwood was gonna be a really hot place they would said I was crazy,” Suarez said.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez responded to concerns over safety in the non-gentrified area.

“There were the same kind of concerns when the American Airlines Arena was built, back in Downtown Miami but Downtown Miami wasn’t what Downtown Miami is today when 10-17 years ago when the arena was built. Adrienne Arsht Center, same thing,” Gimenez said.

CBS4 was told Beckham spent $9 million to secure the Overtown plot of land from the county.

While Suarez is optimistic about the franchise he says there are still a few details that need to be worked out

“The team has yet to complete the purchase of that particular site and we’ve yet to see a plan for development so it’s really hard for me to comment on something that is still in such early stages,” Suarez said.

No matter what the news may be, both mayors and fans hope to sign a deal that will bring Major League Soccer to Miami.