MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong winds pushed a brush fire to the edge Saturday afternoon in Southwest Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got the call just before 3 p.m.

They said the blaze damaged an estimated 15 acres.

It also burned poles and kept neighbors nearby on their toes.

“We already have our cars parked ready to leave,” said neighbor Lourdes Nunez.

Nunez said she was home when she found out about the fire.

“The flames were high and the wind was very fierce,” she said.

James Koch, Battalion Fire Chief, said the strong winds were not the only problem.

The closest fire hydrant, he said, was 11 blocks away.

“We’re just using the wells that are about 500 yards from here,” Koch said. “You know trying to use those to our advantage.”

Fortunately for Nunez and her family, they did not have to evacuate. Fire crews were able to protect the nearby homes.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, I have to tell you, they’re the best, they’re the best!” said Nunez.

It took about four hours to get the fire under control.

Firefighters have not said how the fire started and investigators are looking into the cause.