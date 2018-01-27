By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Digital Bite, Entertainment, Food, Lisa Petrillo, Taste Of The Town

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

digital bite taste of the town 625x352 Decadent Dessert Kicks Off Exclusive, Digital Series Taste Of The Town: Digital Bite

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now, the debut of CBSMiami.com’s new and exclusive digital series, Taste of the Town: Digital Bite.

Today, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo goes into the kitchen at Boulud Sud with James Beard Award winning Chef Daniel Boulud.

digital bite dessert Decadent Dessert Kicks Off Exclusive, Digital Series Taste Of The Town: Digital Bite

Chef Daniel Boulud’s Grapefruit Givré. (CBS4)

Boulud is preparing his decadent dessert called Grapefruit Givré. A frozen hollowed out grapefruit with sorbet, Turkish cotton candy, sesame seeds and even a blow torch is involved and it’s magic.

 

Watch the video above to be inspired by this master chef creating the exquisite delicacy that begins with a hallowed out grapefruit shell.

Bon Appétit!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch