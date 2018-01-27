Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now, the debut of CBSMiami.com’s new and exclusive digital series, Taste of the Town: Digital Bite.
Today, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo goes into the kitchen at Boulud Sud with James Beard Award winning Chef Daniel Boulud.
Boulud is preparing his decadent dessert called Grapefruit Givré. A frozen hollowed out grapefruit with sorbet, Turkish cotton candy, sesame seeds and even a blow torch is involved and it’s magic.
Watch the video above to be inspired by this master chef creating the exquisite delicacy that begins with a hallowed out grapefruit shell.
Bon Appétit!

