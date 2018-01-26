Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – For a second day, President Donald Trump brought his “America First” policy to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But while the president may want to focus on working out more favorable trade deals for the US, new information being reported in the Russia investigation may steal the headlines.

According to the New York Times, Trump wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last summer but chose not to after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign. The President reportedly said Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, had conflicts of interest.

When asked about the report in Davos, Trump replied, “Fake news, folks, fake news. Typical New York Times fake news.”

After a series of meetings, Trump wrapped his trip with a keynote address. The theme of his speech was that America is open for business.

“I am here to deliver a simple message there has never been a better time to hire, to build to invest, and to grow in the U.S. America is open for business and we are competitive once again,” said Trump. “The U.S. economy is by bar the largest in the world and we have just enacted the most significant tax cuts and reform in U.S. history.”

The President suggested his “America First” doesn’t equal isolationism, but rather his desire to negotiate more advantageous trade deals.

“To do business, come to America where you can innovate create and build. I believe in America, as president of the United States, I will always put us first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first. But, America first does not mean American alone. When America grows so does the world,” he said.

Trump also spoke of working together for common causes like defeating ISIS and discouraging North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Immediately after wrapping up his speech, Trump boarded Air Force One for a flight back to Washington.