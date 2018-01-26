Filed Under:Local TV, Marathon, Miami, Miami Marathon, Running

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thousands of runners are getting ready to lace up their sneakers for the annual Miami Marathon early Sunday morning.

For the about 25,000 runners expected to attend the race, it’s a chance to take their skills to the streets of Miami early Sunday morning.

For Sunday drivers, it means traffic closures. To avoid any tie-ups, here’s what you need to know:

  • Runners should start getting there around 4 a.m. for gear check.
  • The race starts at 6 a.m. at the American Airlines Arena at 601 Biscayne Blvd.
  • Runners will make their way through downtown Miami,  Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, and Brickell.
  •  Street closures will start at 5 a.m. and streets will be reopen by 1 p.m.
  • Miami Police officers will be stationed along the routes to direct drivers.

Various roads will be shutdown due to the race including portions of Biscayne Boulevard, MacArthur Causeway, Ocean Drive, Venetian Causeway, South Bayshore Drive, Brickell Avenue and the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

Click here to see a map of the course.

